Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.