Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.03. 50,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,561. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

