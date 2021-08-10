Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,570 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 260.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after buying an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after buying an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after buying an additional 907,708 shares during the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20.

