Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after buying an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 112,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

