Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,121,000. Affirm accounts for 7.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Affirm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.59. 52,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,198. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.