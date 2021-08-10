CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce $24.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.81 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $104.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $106.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $106.92 million, with estimates ranging from $103.11 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.75 million, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.