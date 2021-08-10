Catex Token Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00852428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00107732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00041666 BTC.

CATT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

