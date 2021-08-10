CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of CCDBF stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

