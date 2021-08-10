Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $46.86

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.86, but opened at $44.80. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 1,627 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

