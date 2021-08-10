Celo Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $53.11 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $53.11 million and $398,426.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00852001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00158447 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 53,079,440 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.