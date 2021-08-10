Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $6.09. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.0552 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 610.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

