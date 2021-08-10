Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Hits $3.83 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $454,038.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centaur has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00863123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00108846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157927 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

