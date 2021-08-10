CertiK Price Up 9.3% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002906 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $74.28 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00166334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.60 or 0.99710118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00826039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,485,744 coins and its circulating supply is 55,985,167 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.