Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Trading Up 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.76 and last traded at C$14.76. Approximately 13,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 27,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

