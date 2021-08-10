CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $50.78

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.78, but opened at $48.55. CEVA shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 42 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Get CEVA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.19, a PEG ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.