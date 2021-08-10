CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

CWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

CWC opened at €129.80 ($152.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €128.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 52 week high of €138.40 ($162.82). The firm has a market cap of $935.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

