Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $365,892.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.00849830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00106019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

