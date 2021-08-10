Chainlink Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.75 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $24.19 or 0.00053730 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $10.75 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00836209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 444,509,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.