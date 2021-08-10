ChainX (PCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00009037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $45.39 million and $1.13 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,711.34 or 0.99849306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00815258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,971,200 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

