Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,212 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.39% of AAR worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. 3,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

