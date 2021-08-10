Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of STAG Industrial worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.