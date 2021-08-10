Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.42% of PS Business Parks worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,566. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.83. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.