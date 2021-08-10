Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.67% of TrueBlue worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $1,063,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. 1,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $938.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

