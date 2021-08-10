Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 397,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,688. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

