Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $190.98. 70,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

