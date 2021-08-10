Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,151. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.