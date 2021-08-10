Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Kemper worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Kemper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. 12,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.39. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

