Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,857 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,218,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 115,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $57,198,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA remained flat at $$28.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 218,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

