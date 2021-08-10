Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.71 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,197. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

