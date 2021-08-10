Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.51% of NorthWestern worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $398,615. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

