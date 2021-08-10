Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.29 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. 307,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The company has a market capitalization of $348.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

