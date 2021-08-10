Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.27% of TriMas worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 49,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,442,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TRS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,940. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

