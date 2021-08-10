Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.84 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY remained flat at $$67.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 370,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,526. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

