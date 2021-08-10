Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of TowneBank worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

