Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 128,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

