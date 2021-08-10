Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $19.04 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Columbia Banking System worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 117.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 279,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. 17,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,489. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

