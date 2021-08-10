Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 109,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,631. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

