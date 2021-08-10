Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.55.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. 96,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

