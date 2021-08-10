Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 44,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.