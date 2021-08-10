Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of McGrath RentCorp worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 364,647 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 76,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MGRC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. 5,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

