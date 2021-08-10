Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,966 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Dycom Industries worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after buying an additional 220,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,893,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,399,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DY traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,950. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

