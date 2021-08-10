Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 21,505 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 742,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,075,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

