Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,063 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

