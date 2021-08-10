Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 882 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 81.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX traded down $23.34 on Tuesday, hitting $617.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

