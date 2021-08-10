Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.68% of Denny’s worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Denny’s by 40.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $3,207,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 27,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

