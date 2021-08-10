Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.57. 39,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $148.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

