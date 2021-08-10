Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.10% of G-III Apparel Group worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. 23,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,207. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

