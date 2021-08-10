ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $411,344.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,890.17 or 1.00228690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00069215 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000846 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

