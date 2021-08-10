ChatCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $411,344.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $411,344.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,890.17 or 1.00228690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00069215 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000846 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

