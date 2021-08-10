Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 17,900 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $215,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

Shares of FST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 265,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 129.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

